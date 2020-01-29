School sued by former student over sexual abuse

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former student at a private school for girls in Connecticut says in a federal lawsuit that the school was negligent for allowing a former faculty member to sexually abuse her.

The suit filed Tuesday alleges the Westover School in Middlebury failed to report the teacher and coach to child welfare authorities, suspend or fire him, or to warn other girls. It seeks unspecified damages.

The suit was filed by a woman who attended the school from 2003 until 2007 when she was a teen. Westover’s head of school says the the faculty member was fired in 2008 and the allegations reported to authorities.