(WTNH) – Schools across the state are increasing their security and police presence following the mass shooting that resulted in the death of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

Several police departments announced on social media Wednesday morning that though there is no threat to their districts, they want the students to feel safe.

“The Naugatuck Police Department stands with Uvalde, Texas in their time of grief and tragedy. […] However, the safety of our community is of utmost importance. Therefore, a strong police presence will be seen throughout all of our schools. We do this not to cause fear or unease, but to provide reassurance, and continue in our commitment to keeping our community safe,” shared the Naugatuck Police Department.

Some school districts increasing police presence include:

Bethel Public Schools

Greenwich Public Schools

Fairfield Public Schools

Middletown Public School

Naugatuck Public Schools

North Haven Public Schools

Oxford Public Schools

Seymour Public Schools

Southington Public Schools

Waterbury Public Schools

West Hartford Public Schools

Windsor Locks Public Schools

If parents or guardians have any questions or concerns about the increased security on school campuses, they are encouraged to contact their local police department.