NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Find a patch of clear sky and look to the heavens on Sunday night for a chance to see the Northern Lights!

Space Weather Watch, a Twitter account run by a space physicist, predicts that the Northern lights have a chance to be seen throughout Connecticut. The page had forecasted early Sunday morning that the southern line of the lights would be in New York and parts of Massachusetts, but updated at about 1:10 p.m. to include Connecticut — and even Philadelphia.

The lights might make an appearance into early Monday morning.

While the lights typically aren’t spotted in the Constitution State, a solar storm that started on Friday hit the Earth this weekend.

The Northern Lights will also be visible through most of the Midwest and all of New England.

And while it has been a rainy Sunday, News 8 meteorologists predict that sunshine will return in the afternoon, with the chance for a widely scattered storm in the evening. Monday is expected to have passing clouds and potentially rain in the afternoon.