SCSU kicking off week of commemoration of 1619 Southern Remembers The 400th

Southern Connecticut University is kicking off a week of events commemorating the first enslaved Africans to be brought to the shores of North America 400 years ago.

1619 Southern Remembers The 400th will feature films, speakers and lectures. All of the events are free and open to the public.

We asked SCSU journalism professor Frank Harris, one of the driving forces behind the program, why recognizing this anniversary is so important in 2019.

“It’s recognizing that you have to address the realities of what occurred in this country and what is still occurring in this country to make this country a better place for all of us,” Harris says.

“We are hoping that through better education and addressing institutional racism we will begin to chip away at these gaps and realize we need to put a system in place to address this,” Jermaine Wright, SCSU Associate VP of Student Affairs.

The events kick off tonight with a keynote speech by author and activist Marc Lamont Hill.

