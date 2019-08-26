SCSU kicks off move-in day for returning students

(WTNH) — It’s move-in day for returning students attending Southern Connecticut State University this fall.

Officials say the best time of day for students to move into the residence halls on Monday will be mid to late morning through early afternoon. Incoming freshman and transfer students moved in over the weekend.

Officials have staggered times to manage traffic this morning. A student convocation will follow at 11 a.m.

