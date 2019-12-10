Closings
Search for missing 1-year-old continues, wake for slain mother being held

Connecticut

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are gathering on Tuesday to remember a 43-year-old Ansonia mother who police say was beaten to death. This, as investigators search for her missing 1-year-old girl.

As authorities are searching for 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, a wake will be held for her mother, Christine Holloway, on Wednesday.

RELATED: Ansonia police ask person who has missing 1-year-old to ‘drop her off somewhere safe’

Vanessa Morales has been missing for more than a week now. Billboards across the state as they declared an amber alert last week for her.

Her family shared home videos of her giggling and playing.


Police say Christine Holloway was found bludgeoned to death at their Ansonia Myrtle Avenue home after she didn’t show up for work. Police say are asking the public to hand over surveillance camera footage between Black Friday and that following Monday as they piece together the case.

Now, Holloway is being remembered as a great mother, daughter, & sister. She was patient, loved working with children at a local daycare, and was the first person in her family to graduate from college with a bachelors degree in psychology.

Her funeral is on Wednesday. As her family grieves her loss, they’re hoping someone, somewhere will come forward with information that will lead them to Vanessa.

RELATED: Police, FBI investigating possible break in missing 1-year-old case as family continues search

An Amber Alert for Vanessa was issued on Dec. 4. She is described as a 1-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

So far, police have not named a suspect in Holloway’s death or in the disappearance of Vanessa.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885 or the FBI at (800) 225-5324.

