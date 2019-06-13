Pickup truck owned by Fotis Dulos' company was in New Canaan
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) - The search for the New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos has now reached day 20, and police are now focusing their attention at a new location linked to the case.
On Thursday, the search shifted to a black Ford Raptor pickup truck owned by Fotis Dulos' real estate company. Sources have mentioned that the vehicle was in New Canaan on the same day that Jennifer Dulos disappeared, however, Fotis was not driving it.
A source close to Fotis Dulos confirm what law enforcement sources are telling the @HartfordCourant, that an employee of Dulos drove a company truck to work on a house in New Canaan the day of Jennifer Farber Dulos's disappearance and that Dulos was not with him. @WTNH— George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 13, 2019
On Thursday morning, Fotis's Attorney Norm Pattis did an extensive interview with Chaz & AJ in the Morning on 99.1 WPLR, where he said he believes foul play is to blame for Jennifer Farber Dulos's disappearance, and his client played no role in it.
On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Police Dive Team were searching a water skiing pond in Avon, where Fotis Dulos reportedly brought his children to train. Police continue to ask for the public's help. They've now received more than 475 tips. They've also received some 80 videos in connection to the disappearance.
WEB EXTRA: State Police investigate Avon pond
The pond was back open for business late Wednesday. People in Avon surprised to see police here, but are happy to know that investigators are working hard to try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos almost three weeks ago.
"You want to know what somebody would do. You want to find things. You don't want this to be a cold case," Maureen O'Brien of Avon.
A search also continues at a trash facility in Hartford. Police looking for any evidence after Fotis Dulos and girlfriend Michelle Troconis were allegedly spotted throwing bags away along Albany Avenue. Some of those bags contained Jennifer's blood, according to authorities.
Both Troconis and Dulos are out on bond.
News 8 spotted Dulos Wednesday morning outside his home in Farmington.
George Roelofsen@GeorgeRoelofsen
BREAKING - Farmington CT - Fotis Dulos out for a morning jog. @WTNH @BrianSpyros pic.twitter.com/u7tqvdLUfo
52 people are talking about this
As for the search at the pond in Avon, we don't know if police will be back out Thursday or if they've wrapped up the search.
Jennifer Dulos's family and friends are again asking for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward. If you have a tip, you can call the New Canaan Police Department or go to their website findjenniferdulos.com
News 8 spoke with an author and educator about what the Dulos children could be going through right now.
Dr. Amy Alamar says the children are processing the unknown and with their mother missing. They are likely experiencing loss and fear.
Dr. Alamar has a podcast called 'Parenting Beyond the Headlines' with News 8's Sarah Cody. The latest installment deals with grief and loss. You can find out more here.
Spokesperson for the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos Carrie Luft issued a statement Thursday morning regarding a young boy offering his savings as a reward for helping to find Jennifer Dulos:
This is the kindest act imaginable: a 7-year-old-boy from Wethersfield, CT, has offered his savings as a reward to help find Jennifer Farber Dulos. His selflessness and generosity have touched our hearts. A little child shall lead them.
The impact of Jennifer's disappearance on her five young children, family, and friends is affecting many people in similar ways. We urge this young man to keep his savings, but we honor his impulse. This is about more than a reward-it is a call to do something.
Carrie Luft goes on to say citizens can help the most by providing information and knowledge about Jennifer's disappearance or her whereabouts. She urges citizens to follow the young boy's lead and take action.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump: Sarah Sanders to leave the White House at the end of June
- Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law
- Over 40 Years of Home Projects: Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT
- Elderly man missing from NYC could be in New Haven
- Doctor gets prison time for prescription fraud scheme
- Central Park 5 prosecutor won't seek renewal of Columbia job
- Pickup truck owned by Fotis Dulos' company was in New Canaan
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on storm preparations.Read More »
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Raw, damp with showers through Thursday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Yale, United Technologies top Forbes list of best employers in Connecticut
Four out of five of the companies have headquarters in Connecticut.Read More »
-
Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law
Governor Lamont holds a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday for the gun...Read More »
-
Over 40 Years of Home Projects: Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT
Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT has been a family-run business...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elderly man missing from NYC could be in New Haven
Police are searching for a missing elderly man Thursday, who could possibly...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Doctor gets prison time for prescription fraud scheme
A physician has been sentenced to three months in prison for her role in a...Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update for Thursday afternoon
Digital Update for Thursday afternoon:•Maine man accused of raping, killing 11-year-old girl in Norwalk in 1986•Forbes releases best CT workplaces list•Mystic Seaport announces plan to expandRead More »
-
Haymond 2 Wheels on the Road for Veterans
Haymond Law sponsored a 2 Wheels on the Road rally on flag day to raise money for veterans.Read More »
-
Haymond Two Wheels
Connecticut StyleRead More »