MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The day after Thanksgiving marks the unofficial start to the holiday season. This year, it also marks the first day of the season people can ski, snowboard, or go tubing at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield.

The resort’s first night of tubing was sold out all thanks to their new snow machines, something Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort president and CEO Sean Hayes said was needed after their worst season ever.

“By far our worst season and that’s when we knew we had to make the decision, get December back for Powder Ridge,” Hayes said.

Hundreds slid into the holiday season at the state’s southernmost ski area Friday night which was a near polar opposite start from last season.

“All the mountains need to be at 25 or below, which last year really didn’t happen often,” Hayes said.

Hayes said last year’s mild temperatures made snow-making tough, making them lucky to be able to have half of their trails open. But this year they have a mother nature-proof way to keep all 22 trails open, a little something they call the snow factory.

“We didn’t start making snow until November 10th or 11th and here we are a couple weeks later and we have an entire tubing trail open,” Hayes said.

The multi-million dollar investment can make snow in 80-degree weather and make kids both smile and scream sliding down the tubing trail.

“I almost fell off! I spun all the way around,” said 6-year-old Brody Bargsten.

And if tubing and skiing aren’t your speed, the mountain park and resort also has a winter wonderland experience to get into the festive spirit with a Bavarian village. The village has locally cut Christmas trees, an igloo ice bar and also a way to shop local this small business Saturday.

“We have forty to 50 artisan craftsmen, local people from the local community selling unique gifts,” Hayes said. “It’s critical, as a small business owner and entrepreneur it has been hard. It’s been hard for small businesses. We have to support them.”

Hayes said the temperatures are cold enough overnight Friday for all of their machines to make snow.

The Lifted Spirits Festival runs every weekend through December.