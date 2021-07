NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — WTNH is partnering with Seasons Magazines and CT Voice once again. We are getting a closer look at the latest edition of Seasons Magazines with Owner and Publisher of Seasons Media/CT VOICE Jim Tully and Mary Hawkins, the Editor of Seasons Magazines.

You will see different feature pieces on Kristine Lilly, Anthony McDonald of The Shubert and WTNH’s own Dennis House.

See the full interview in the video above.