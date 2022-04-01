HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A deal between Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration and the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) has been submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly.

The agreement includes 35 collective bargaining unit contracts. Those contracts cover 43,000 state employees.

The wage contracts were tentatively agreed upon in early March and were ratified by the respective unions this week.

These wage agreements include 2.5% general wage increases and step increases retroactive to July 1, 2021, and then prospectively for each on July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023. In the fourth year, the parties will meet again to negotiate wages.

Click here to read the documents submitted for legislative approval.