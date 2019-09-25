Second person in Connecticut dies from EEE as more infected mosquitoes are located

(WTNH) — The governor and state leaders are taking action after a second person in Connecticut has died from EEE and more infected mosquitoes have been discovered in different parts of the state.

Highway signs are warning people about EEE and to avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk. The most recent fatal case was in Old Lyme, but earlier this week someone died from it in East Lyme.

Now, the governor, lieutenant governor, and a half a dozen commissioners from the Department of Health and Agriculture are working on a plan to educate and prevent more people from contracting the virus.

Mosquitoes were collected and then tested at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven. There were 115 tests conducted this week that also checked for the West Nile Virus and the Jamestown Canyon Virus, along with EEE.

Updated Connecticut EEE map as of 09/23/19

To read the full report, click here.

Besides this year, the last time Connecticut had a death from this was back in 2013.

In Massachusetts three people have also died from it.