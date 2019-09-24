Second person in the state dies from EEE

(WTNH)– A second person has died after contracting the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE).

This is the second death from the virus in the state this year. The victim was from Old Lyme and had been hospitalized after contracting the disease earlier this month.

A person from East Lyme died last week after contracting the disease in late August.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz was joined by officials from the Department of Public Health, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday to discuss EEE in a news conference.

Towns across the state are now taking precautions by closing parks and fields before dusk and authorizing emergency pesticides.

Residents are also encouraged to wear long sleeves and pants and use buy spray when outside to protect themselves against mosquitoes.