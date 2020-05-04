Secretary of State releases CT’s Election Plan, including use of absentee ballots by mail

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Secretary of State Denise Merrill released Connecticut’s Election Plan for the August 11 primary and the November 3 general elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of the Secretary of the State will work with the municipalities to give them the resources they need to make in-person voting as safe as possible.

To ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot, the Office of the Secretary will be sending applications for absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state, and include postage paid return for those applications.

“No Connecticut voter should ever have to choose between their health and their right to vote. This plan is designed to ensure that Connecticut’s elections will be safe, secure, and accessible to every eligible voter who wants to participate. Connecticut’s elections must go on, so I urge everyone who can to participate,” said Secretary Merrill.

After processing at the local level, the voters who request absentee ballots will be delivered ballots via the mail house, and the cost of both the mailing and return of the absentee ballot will be borne by the Office of the Secretary of the State.

Resources will also be provided for towns to deal with the anticipated increase in absentee ballots. The plan allows for a larger number of votes by absentee ballot than ever, at no cost to the towns or voters.

“We are facing an illness without precedent in our lifetimes and our election system has to adapt to meet its challenge. By making sure that every voter who needs an absentee ballot is able to get one without cost to the voter or to their town, we are safeguarding Connecticut voters’ ability to participate in choosing their government. And make no mistake – fear of the coronavirus will guarantee that we will be seeing a higher volume of absentee ballots in 2020 whether we like it or not,” said Secretary Merrill.

The plan relies on funding from the recently passed CARES Act, specifically making polling places safer and expanding accessibility to voting by mail.

The plan can be found at myvote.ct.gov/2020Plan.