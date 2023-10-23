HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you know October is National Arts and Humanities Month, and that Wednesday marks International Artist Day?



Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas (D-Conn.) highlighted 14 pieces of artwork by Connecticut artists, that are currently on loan in her office.



“I feel like it’s really important for the public to be exposed to the type of artwork in a setting where they’re not necessarily looking for it. Where it might just be them going about their normal day and they might see another artwork and it might inspire them to come across another idea they weren’t planning on,” said Eddie Hall, an abstract artist.



Thomas emphasized the role art plays as a vehicle for social change and the parallels to the role of civic engagement in our communities.