SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot.

According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child.

When the parent arrived, he spoke to police in the parking lot before driving away quickly and striking a school security guard, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the parent before he fled the scene in his car.

Police say the security guard was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say there is no danger to the public and the Simsbury police and school system are investigating the circumstances of the incident.