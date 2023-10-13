NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Security is increasing in some Connecticut cities Friday after a former Hamas leader called for protests amid the war between Israel and Hamas militants. However, officials in several cities said they have found no credible threats.

Khaled Meshaal designated Friday, Oct. 13, as the “Day of Jihad,” asking Muslims to take to the streets and deliver a message of anger in support of Palestinians.

In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker said there were bomb threats against Tweed New Haven Airport and a Jewish cemetery in New Haven. He said police gave the “all-clear” at sites in New Haven. He said it’s unfortunate to see this at a time when he believes we need to focus on peace.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said the Congregation Mishkan Israel Synagogue received a bomb threat Friday. She said the synagogue was evacuated while the police investigated.

