NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’re driving down the road when a horde of ATVs, dirt bikes and other vehicles shut off the road ahead of you — but what should you do?

A summer of street takeovers can be more than just an inconvenience for drivers. Bystanders have been attacked, shot have been fired and police cruisers damaged throughout the warmer months.

The FBI has an online reporting tool that collects tips about upcoming street takeover events. Knowing about a takeover can help officers get ahead of them and warn drivers to avoid the area.

But if you’re stuck in a takeover, the advice is clear — stay away.

Connecticut State Police reissued tips this weekend about what to do if you witness a takeover, and how the FBI can help put a stop to them.

If you see a takeover, turn around and go a different way, call 911 and don’t approach the vehicles involved.

“These groups are extremely dangerous,” a message from Connecticut State Police reads. “Perpetrators that violate the laws and cause these dangerous situations or those that are active participants will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Officials had a message for parents, as well.

“Parents should be aware that a majority of the spectators are high school teenagers and conversations should be had to discuss the inherent dangers and consequences of these activities,” the message reads.