HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont gives the green light to people to pour their own drinks. The governor signed a bill today allowing self-pour alcohol machines.

Here’s how it works: A beer ambassador will still check for IDs, then the customer will get a pour pass and the pass gets turned off after all of their allotted ounces are poured.

Self-pour machines are already legal in 45 other states.