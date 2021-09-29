Sen. Blumenthal accepts 400K petition signatures calling for Senate passage of Women’s Health Protection Act

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is sponsoring the Women’s Health Protection Act.

He accepted 400,000 petition signatures Wednesday calling on the Senate to pass the legislation. It would guarantee equal access to abortion everywhere.

“The Women’s Health Protection Act essentially just codifies the constitutional right embodied in Roe v. Wade. It’s that simple. Against all of the state restrictions it says can’t do it. No restrictions on constitutional rights that impede a woman’s right to decide,” Blumenthal said.

The House of Representatives approved the Women’s Health Protection Act last week.