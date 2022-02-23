HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Connecticut schools, hospitals, and political leaders say there’s a children’s mental health crisis amid the pandemic. Now, there’s at least one solution to create more medical specialists.

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is the state’s only hospital exclusively for kids. That’s why it’s also a training post for hundreds of pediatric nurses and doctors. But Connecticut’s senior U.S. Senator says only about half of the federal funding for Medicare trainees goes to pediatric trainees.

Now, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal wants to change that funding structure. He’s pushing Congress to include an additional $200 million this year for workforce development and training of more specialists that can help children navigate mental health challenges exasperated by the pandemic. Officials at Connecticut Children’s say there need to be about 10 professionals per 100 thousand kids to keep up with demand.

Shmerling noted that now, there’s twice as many kids coming through the emergency room with 30 to 40 or more children in the ER.

“Half of those children are waiting to get into an inpatient bed,” Shmerling said. “On any given day there are 30 to 40 children across the state that need in patient, psychiatric care that can’t get it.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that there were shortages before the pandemic that have become worse.

“Now they’re the worst ever because the beds aren’t available,” Blumenthal said. “The workforce is short and there’s a real need for treatment.

Blumenthal said he’ll be urging Congressional budget leaders to include that extra $200 million in the federal budget.

