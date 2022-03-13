Conn. (WTNH) — A Russian airstrike hit a military facility on Sunday, killing dozens and injuring over 100 people. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) was at a border crossing, having just arrived when Russia launched at least eight missiles.

The attack came just one day after the Kremlin said they viewed shipments of western weapons as legitimate targets.

“This is the third now military facility or airfield that the Russians had struck in western Ukraine in just the last couple of days, so clearly, at least from an airstrike perspective, they’re broadening their target set,” Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

One American journalist was also killed and another was injured. Hundreds of people are fleeing their homes, not knowing where to go.

“The effects are devastating in driving the Ukrainian people away from their homes, fleeing with bags of clothing, their pets, their children,” Blumenthal told WTNH in an interview from Poland.

The Senator is meeting with several refugees seeking aid at a reception center.

“We learned about it only as we were arriving,” Blumenthal said of the air strike. “In fact, the Polish authorities told us they could feel the tremor from those attacks.”

The refugees were given food and had the chance to share their heartbreaking tales.

“What really struck me in talking to these refugees is the terror and trauma that they’ve experienced,” Blumenthal said, “women and children, almost all of them, because the men are staying to fight.”

Already, more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine — over a million of them are children.

“They are facing a very unknown future, hoping to return to their homeland, but fearing the worst,” Blumenthal said.

Senior U.S. officials said if the war continues, there could be 8 to 10 million refugees.