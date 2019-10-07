Breaking News
Sen. Blumenthal asking FAA to review vintage plane safety precautions after crash at Bradley Airport

(WTNH) — All vintage planes with the Collings Foundation, the non-profit organization which owned the B-17 vintage military plane that crashed on Wednesday, October 2, have been temporarily grounded.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is planning on holding a press conference on Monday questioning whether vintage planes should be flown again.

Seven people died in the crash at Bradley International Airport, including the pilot and co-pilot, six passengers were hurt as well as an employee on the ground.

An exemption called the “Living History Flight Experience” is allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for non-profits and museums to give flights for donations, including the Collings Foundation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the crash at this time.

