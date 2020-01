FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for the immediate and total ban on all flavored e-cigarette products as a push to end the vaping crisis across the country.

Right now, the Trump Administration has only banned flavored vaping products on closed pod systems, rather than a total ban.

Blumenthal claims these products will create “a new nicotine addicted generation.”

The press conference will happen Monday morning in Hartford at 11 a.m.