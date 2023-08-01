HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is calling for a ban of certain baby sleeping products like loungers and pillows that can put young lives at risk.

It comes after a new report from the Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate showed that sleep-related deaths are the leading cause of preventable infant deaths in the state.

The senator believes there is a need for federal action, stating that company recalls do not go far enough.

“A recall doesn’t mean the product automatically goes off the market,” he said. “There were 3 million of these kinds of sleepers out there. Literally already sold when it was recalled.”

Blumenthal was also part of a recent letter sent to the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling for stronger regulations.