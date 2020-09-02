 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Sen. Blumenthal calls for financial help for bus, motor coach industry

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– With so many schools shifting to online and hybrid learning, the bus and motor coach industry is facing a lot of uncertainty.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is pushing lawmakers to pass the “CERTS Act.” It would provide financial help to those transportation companies.

Senator Blumenthal spoke at Dattco Inc. headquarters in New Britain about keeping the industry alive.

“They are hanging by a thread because of the uncertainties of the economy, the overhead expenses they face and the need to keep together their workforce,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal says they are essential for the infrastructure and tourism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss