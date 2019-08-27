Sen. Blumenthal calls for food companies to end junk food marketing to kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Are food companies targeting kids of color when it comes to marketing junk foods like candy and sodas?

Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and several local doctors say that’s the reality.

They cite studies by the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity that shows companies like McDonald’s and Pepsi spend a disproportionately high percentage of their advertising dollars on junk foods at black and Hispanic young people.

They say that the result can be obesity and chronic health problems that can be prevented.

“Fattening our children so as to fatten the bottom line is absolutely intolerable,” said Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal says he’s writing a letter to a food industry group demanding higher advertising standards.