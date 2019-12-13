 

Sen. Blumenthal calls on Congress to pass legislation phasing out PFAS

Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is making a new push to phase out the dangerous group of chemicals known as PFAS in a news conference on Friday.

Sen. Blumenthal will be hosting the conference with environmental advocates along the Farmington River, the site where the firefighting foam containing PFAS ended up after a spill in June and again after a deadly plane crash at Bradley Airport in October.

Senator Blumenthal is calling on Congress to pass legislation in the new year that would require the department of defense to phase out the use of PFAS firefighting foams.

