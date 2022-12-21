WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday evening was “an electric moment” to watch, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) tweeted afterward.

Blumenthal said it was “a call to arms & to conscience bringing standing ovations & tears.”

“President Zelenskyy’s presence was gigantic,” Blumenthal wrote. “He gave a stirring appeal to American values of freedom & democracy that touched both minds & hearts.”

Zelenskyy traveled to Washington, D.C. in his first public outing outside of his nation since Russia began its invasion in February.

“Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall,” Zelenskyy said during his address. “Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

He told the gathered politicians that the billions the U.S. have sent for aid are “not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

It’s a message that touched Blumenthal.

“In his voice & face were the people of Ukraine in all their suffering & strength,” he tweeted. “Their courage & heroism, that I have seen during my visits, has both grit & grace.”

The speech ended with an exchange of flags between the two nations.

“Unfurling Ukraine’s flag brought from the battlefield was a striking symbol of our unshakable bonds,” Blumenthal wrote. “As President Zelenskyy said so eloquently, Putin must be stopped now, or he will seek to conquer other countries. Our own defense is at stake.”