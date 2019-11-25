 

Sen. Blumenthal, health officials to warn parents of unsafe toys

(WTNH) — In an effort to keep children safe this holiday season, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and local health officials will discuss the findings of the annual Trouble in Toyland report on Monday.

The report is a guide to help parents avoid toys that are toxic or dangerous for children. 2019’s report will focus on three main categories:

  • Dangers that parents can detect
  • Hidden toxin
  • Recalled toys that are still for sale

We’ll have much more on that report at noon Monday.

