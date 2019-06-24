Sen. Blumenthal holds rally to demand end of threatened immigrant roundups

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and immigrant rights advocates held a rally on Monday to demand the end of threatened immigrant roundups.

The rally took place at 10:30 a.m. at the Abraham Ribicoff Federal Building in Hartford.

Advocates say President Trump’s efforts left many immigrants fearful for leaving their homes, attending church, or spending time with their families. Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted he has delayed the removal process for two weeks.

