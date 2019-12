(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to announce over $500 million in federal funding to help law enforcement and domestic violence groups on Friday.

Sen. Blumenthal will be joined by the CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence to talk about how the funding will be used to help victims of domestic violence in the state.

There have been thirteen domestic violence homicides in Connecticut in 2019.

