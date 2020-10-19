Sen. Blumenthal stands with CT residents whose lives could be negatively impacted by Trump Supreme Court nomination

(WTNH) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is just days away from a vote on the Supreme Court nominee.

On Monday, U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal held a press conference before he left to get back to D.C. He says, “We’re not giving up, we’re not going away, we are going to continue this fight.”

As the confirmation proceedings continue for Judge Amy Comey Barrett, Senator Blumenthal called out Republicans in front of the State Capitol, “They are rushing and ramming through this nomination this week.”

During the press conference, Blumenthal had a group of Connecticut residents standing behind him, “Real people are at stake.” He says the group could have their lives negatively impacted by Barrett’s nomination.

Jessica Curran is a Ridgefield mother of a 10-year-old who is living with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. She says she relies on the protections of the Affordable Care Act, “Senator Blumenthal, you get the heartbreaking pain of a parent caring for a child with a medically complex disease like Duchenne’s.”

Meanwhile, News 8 talked with the Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party, JR Romano: “Judge Barrett has an impeccable record and just because he may disagree with some of her decisions, it does not make her an extremist.”

In support of Judge Barrett, Romano says he’s hopeful for the week ahead in D.C, “The reality is, the system needs to be changed and fixed but it would sound as though if you asked Senator Blumenthal that there are no problems with Obamacare and the truth is there is.”