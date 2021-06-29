Sen. Blumenthal to announce multi-million dollar federal grant to help The Bushnell reopen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be at The Bushnell in Hartford Tuesday morning to announce the arts center has received a multi-million dollar federal grant. This comes as local legislators continue to fight for more funding to bring back entertainment to Connecticut.

The money is coming from the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant program. The funds will contribute to the reopening of The Bushnell.

The first event there is on Oct. 8 for a Myrian Hernandez concert.

The grant announcement gets underway 11 a.m. Tuesday.

