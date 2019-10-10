Sen. Blumenthal calls on Uber, Lyft for passenger protection

(WTNH)– After several incidents of sexual assaults by Uber and Lyft nationally, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, along with the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, is looking to take action.

An investigation found more than 100 Uber drivers were accused of assault in a four year period.

In Connecticut, at least two sexual assaults by ride-share companies have been reported.

To help protect customers, Senator Blumenthal wants to strengthen driver background checks.

“We’re in support of the measures Senator Blumenthal proposes and think that these will help tremendously. Creating transparent processes for removing unsafe drivers, improving background checks and, as the senator has said, including fingerprinting across the board,” said Beth Hamilton, Deputy Director, CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

Sharing information to law enforcement and across platforms about banned drivers is another safety measure the senator wants added.

