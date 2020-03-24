Sen. Blumenthal to hold several virtual round-tables to discuss coronavirus

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be holding several virtual round-tables Tuesday on the coronavirus.

He will be joined by business leaders and advocates for the homeless to talk about the impact the outbreak has on these communities.

These round-tables are happening throughout the day:

Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges at 11:00 a.m.

Advocates for the homeless community at 1:00 p.m.

The Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce at 3:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.