Sen. Blumenthal to honor World War II marine
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal will be honoring a marine war veteran in Berlin, Connecticut on Monday.
Senator Richard Blumenthal will be honoring marine war veteran Sebastian Petruzzelli Monday at 10 a.m. Petruzzelli served in the merchant marines during World War II. The family says thanks to Senator Nlumenthal's efforts, Petruzzelli was able to get his application for federal pension benefits approved.
Petruzzelli turns 99-years-old in May.
