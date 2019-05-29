Sen. Blumenthal introduces HOT CARS Act ahead of summer season
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) - As the temperatures start to rise, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to prevent the death of children in hot cars.
Senator Blumenthal discussed initiatives on Tuesday that will require cars to come equipped with rear seat reminders. The press conference was held in Vernon at 11 a.m. to introduce the proposed Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act, or the HOT CARS Act.
Senator Blumenthal demonstrated the new technology with Miguel Rios and his son Elliot. The device recognizes when anything, a little one, a pet, or even a backpack might be left in the back seat and alerts the driver.
Related: Parents of West Haven child who died in hot car appear in court
If the HOT CARS Act passes, it would require manufacturers to provide this safety feature in their cars.
Vehicles can reach 120 degrees when left in the sun on a summer day. Some first responders say these are the worst calls that they could ever face.
52 children died in the U.S. in 2018 after they were left in cars. Nearly 900 children have died since 1990.
You don't have to wait for congress if you would like to have the safety feature in your car. This technology is available in some cars on the market right now. Others are adding in the safety features in new model years.
But, whatever you are driving, first responders say "'look' before you 'lock'".
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offers new world at Disneyland
- Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave
- Louisiana lawmakers send new abortion ban to governor's desk
- New Haven launching new emergency alert and notification system
- George Clooney and Wife Amal are Offering Fans a Chance to Double Date With Them at Their Lake Como
- New London to pave Bayonet, Briggs, Bank Streets Thursday
- Young girl hit by line-drive foul ball at Houston Astros game
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - After several quiet years, tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the last two weeks as a volatile mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and persistent cold from the Rockies clashed and stalled over the Midwest.Read More »
- Cool temps and partly sunny for Thursday morning, spotty showers for mid-late afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Connecticut bill on climate change education advances
A bill that would require instruction on climate change at Connecticut...Read More »
-
New Haven launching new emergency alert and notification system
The city of New Haven is getting ready for hurricane season.Read More »
-
New London to pave Bayonet, Briggs, Bank Streets Thursday
The city of New London is will start to repave streets starting Thursday.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Construction project to shut down I-95 in Stamford May 31–June 3 & June 7–June 10
A major construction project is going to shut down Interstate 95 through...Read More »
-
Senator Chris Murphy demands VA comply with 'Honor Our Commitment' Law
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is responding to reports that veterans in...Read More »
Video Center
-
Thursday Morning Digital Update
The search for the missing mother of five children is now a criminal investigation police say, and more for your Thursday morning digital update.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 8 on scene of the I-95 construction project in Stamford
News 8's Kent Pierce takes us through the bridge replacement on I-95 in Stamford.Read More »
-
Midday Weather
Evening Rain Again!Read More »