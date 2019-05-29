VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) - As the temperatures start to rise, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to prevent the death of children in hot cars.

Senator Blumenthal discussed initiatives on Tuesday that will require cars to come equipped with rear seat reminders. The press conference was held in Vernon at 11 a.m. to introduce the proposed Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act, or the HOT CARS Act.

Senator Blumenthal demonstrated the new technology with Miguel Rios and his son Elliot. The device recognizes when anything, a little one, a pet, or even a backpack might be left in the back seat and alerts the driver.

If the HOT CARS Act passes, it would require manufacturers to provide this safety feature in their cars.

Vehicles can reach 120 degrees when left in the sun on a summer day. Some first responders say these are the worst calls that they could ever face.

52 children died in the U.S. in 2018 after they were left in cars. Nearly 900 children have died since 1990.

You don't have to wait for congress if you would like to have the safety feature in your car. This technology is available in some cars on the market right now. Others are adding in the safety features in new model years.

But, whatever you are driving, first responders say "'look' before you 'lock'".

