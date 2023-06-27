HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is calling on TikTok to sever its ties with China — or face a ban in the U.S.

Blumenthal said the app has acknowledged that it shares tax forms and social security numbers in China. TikTok has said that the Chinese government has not asked for any creator data.

“ByteDance and TikTok are organizations that can be compelled by China to provide any and all information they collect about people in the United States, including children, and so all of this information they have collected and stored can potentially be available to the Chinese,” Blumenthal said on Tuesday.

Montana became the first state to completely ban TikTok after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law in May.