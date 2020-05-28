Sen. Blumenthal to tour Bristol brewery to check on its reopening process

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to visit Better Half Brewing on Thursday to check on its re-opening phase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Blumenthal will visit Better Half Brewing at 1:30 p.m. to learn more about the policies and procedures put in place as well as how federal programs can help.

Connecticut breweries were allowed to re-open with outdoor seating in phase one of the state’s re-opening plan as long as they served food.