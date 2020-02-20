Sen. Blumenthal to visit Puerto Rico to bring attention to recovery efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– People here in Connecticut are offering help to the people of Puerto Rico. The island is still in very bad shape after back to back natural disasters.

In 2017, Hurricanes Maria and Irma slammed the island and in recent weeks there have been earthquakes.

Eighty percent of the schools on the island are still closed because of the damage.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will be heading down to Puerto Rico Thursday. He acknowledged a group of professionals from New Haven’s northeast medical group who recently traveled down there to offer help. That was thanks to donations and the Stamford-based Americares.

“The houses that we saw, the stories of the people telling us that my house fell down after the hurricane and now it’s 2 1/2 years later and things got even worse,” said Marietta Vazquez, Yale Pediatrics.

“I’m going to Puerto Rico to shine light on the plight of the children on the island to make America aware of this national scandal to show the disgrace and shame,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Senator Blumenthal says only a fraction of aid from the United States has been sent down to Puerto Rico to help with recovery efforts. He’s hoping the trip will send a message to Washington.