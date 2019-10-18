Sen. Blumenthal urging car dealers to stop selling cars with unrepaired recalls

(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will be speaking Friday morning to urge car dealers to stop selling cars with recalled parts that haven’t been replaced yet.

A recent report from USPIRG found that 1 in 9 used cars sold by AutoNation had unrepaired safety recalls.

Blumenthal says car manufacturers and dealers are required to fix the recalled parts in cars before selling them, but there are no federal requirements in place for used car dealers.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. outside of the CarMax in Hartford.