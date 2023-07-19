HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Why limit National Hot Dog Day to a single day?

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) plans to make a yearlong celebration of it, according to a nearly two-minute video he posted on Wednesday.

“So I’m doing something fun over the next year: The Great Connecticut Hot Dog Tour,” he tweeted, adding that “Nutmeggers are fiercely” loyal to their favorite joint.

“It’s a great part of our state,” he said in the video. “You know, outside of Connecticut, people may know us for our lobster rolls, our seafood, our pizza. But in Connecticut, there is probably more loyalty to hot dogs than any other food.”

His trip started at Capitol Lunch in New Britain (which he called a “go-to” destination). His first bites were two chili dogs with no added cheese or mustard. He said it’s the same order he’s made at the location for more than two decades.

Where will he go next? He’s open to ideas.

Suggestions from commenters included Super Duper Weenie in Fairfield, Dogtown in Milford and Buster’s Drive-In in Bristol.