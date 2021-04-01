Sen. Murphy discusses importance of shoreline mitigation projects

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut shoreline and the threat of erosion from storms has one U.S lawmaker is working to preserve the appeal.

The shorelines of Connecticut are notorious for flooding. In fact, who can forget the destruction of Hurricane Sandy. That’s why U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is working on a plan to find help before destruction strikes.

Pounding rain and massive floods – how do you prevent mother nature from causing so much destruction of property and loss of lives? A plan to protect our shorelines is being mapped out in this roundtable discussion.

“When you’re putting back these marshes, it’s the foundation for fish, and shellfish, and the rest,” said a member of the roundtable.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy says some of the projects are actually cost affordable.

“Here in Stratford they’re talking about building up some berms in front of their waste-water treatment facility. That’s not a super expensive project,” said Murphy.

Senator Murphy chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on homeland security which oversees funding for FEMA. During the last Congress, Murphy introduced the Living Shoreline Act.

“My goal is to turn FEMA into an agency that puts out money for prevention of storm damage rather than cleaning up after the fact,” said Murphy.

Another example of what Senator Murphy is talking about is Hurricane Harvey. After it struck billions of federal dollars poured into the state.

Senator Murphy says following Thursday’s roundtable—the next step is to compile the information, write a budget for additional remediation projects.