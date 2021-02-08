Sen. Murphy proposes bill that will reimburse restaurants that are feeding the hungry

(WTNH) — Throughout the pandemic, Connecticut has seen a sharp rise in food insecurity. On Monday, Senator Chris Murphy was in Hartford to promote more federal funding to feed hot meals to those in need.

Sen. Murphy has proposed a bill that will reimburse restaurants that are feeding the hungry. “It’s a win-win if you put federal dollars into feeding programs like this because you’re feeding the hungry and keeping small restaurants alive.”

Right now, restaurants are getting reimbursements because of an executive order President Joe Biden signed, but Murphy says legislation is needed to make those reimbursements permanent.