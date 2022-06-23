Conn. (WTNH) — Federal legislation is being passed on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, fulfilling the promise of bringing gender equality to college sports.

The Fair Play for Women Act of 2022 holds the NCAA and member schools, as well as the athletic conferences, accountable for transparency and compliance. The act also will improve education of Title IX among student athletes.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) championed the bill. On Thursday, Sen. Murphy was joined by VOICEINSPORT to highlight the existing inequities within high school and college sports. They spoke in front of two panels, featuring advocates and current and former college athletes, on the history, along with the future, of Title IX.

