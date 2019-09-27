Sen. Murphy to visit mosquito research lab in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy will meet with experts at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Friday focusing on the EEE crisis in the northeast.

The numbers are not good. Ten deaths now, two in Connecticut, and Connecticut’s junior senator is going to be present at to hear more about this problem.

You’ve probably seen and heard plenty about Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Every electronic highway sign in the state is warning you to stay indoors at dusk and dawn, the times when mosquitoes are the most active.

Schools have changed their athletic schedules so that players and fans won’t be out at those times either. Mosquitoes in 21 towns have now tested positive for EEE, from Stonington to Shelton.

Those mosquitoes are trapped in those towns and then brought here to New Haven, where experts test them and track these trends. It’s a lot of shoreline communities where mosquitoes are testing positive.

Senator Murphy’s office put out a press release touting the five year, $10 million federal grant the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station got a couple years ago to study diseases like EEE.

To keep you and your family safe, stay indoors at dusk and dawn. If you are outside, wear long sleeves, long pants, and use a good mosquito repellent.

The mosquitoes that carry EEE should die off in the first frost, but that does not look like it’s coming anytime soon, especially here along the shoreline.