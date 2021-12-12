Sen. Murphy visits local emergency homeless shelter, pushes for more funding for staff, affordable housing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) paid a visit to the Connection’s Eddy Shelter in Middletown on Sunday.

The location is an emergency shelter for homeless and single adults. The Connection provides beds, behavioral health services, family support, and community justice programs in over a dozen towns across the state.

Sen. Murphy said, “The problem is that the staffing crisis that exists everywhere really exists in an acute way at homeless shelters throughout the state. So one of our big missions is to get more money to Connecticut to increase the salaries of the people who work here but also to build more affordable housing.”

During the height of the pandemic, Connecticut received $370-million as part of Congress’ COVID-19 relief packages to help families and individuals maintain housing.

The Build Back Better Care Act also includes about $150-billion to address the affordable housing crisis.