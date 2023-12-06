WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) urged Congress on Wednesday to bring a Connecticut law nationwide.

“Ethan’s Law” is named after a Guilford teen who died after being shot in the head with an unsecured gun at his best friend’s house. The law, which is in effect in Connecticut, mandates the safe storage of guns.

Blumenthal said that it was “a bill that ought to be common ground” and “show that, in fact, democracy can work. We can pass measures that save lives.”

Opponents argued that the potential law would infringe on the Second Amendment.