WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) took to X on Sunday to slam Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account.

“Another obscene Musk gesture—welcoming back king of hate speech Alex Jones to X,” Blumenthal posted. “Again giving the middle finger to advertisers & the civilized world.”

Musk reinstated Jones’ account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. Musk had posted a poll a day earlier asking if Jones’ account should be restored.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Jones had posted 13 times since being reinstated, including promoting an interview with the Tesla CEO.

Jones’ reinstatement came only a few days before Connecticut marks 11 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, and a day after Blumenthal posted about strengthening gun control measures.

Jones remains embroiled in a legal battle against the families who lost their children in the Sandy Hook shooting. Last year, the families won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgements against Jones for the lies he spread about the tragedy. Last month, they offered to settle that debt for $85 million.