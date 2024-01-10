WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is calling for more oversight regarding how artificial intelligence is used for journalism.

“[This would be] updating our anti-trust laws to stop big techs, monopolistic business practices, in advertising to undercut newspapers,” he said.

Blumenthal, along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), have proposed legislation that would adopt standards so that media outlets and individual reporters can be credited financially for their content. It would also create transparency about the AI’s limits.

Blumenthal cited a longtime lack of oversight around social media, but said that that can be avoided with AI.